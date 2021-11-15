Security forces neutralizes two terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Hyderpora area, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The operation is going on.

Also Read: Smartphone users’ alert: Remove these 7 apps from your phones

Meanwhile, on Friday security forces recovered the body of a slain militant in Kulgam. An encounter broke out in the area on Friday in which a terrorist was killed. Jammu and Kashmir police recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the encounter site.