Security forces neutralizes two terrorists in Kashmir

Nov 15, 2021, 10:27 pm IST

Srinagar: Security forces killed two terrorists in an encounter in Hyderpora area, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The operation is going on.

Meanwhile, on Friday security forces recovered the body of a slain militant in Kulgam. An encounter broke out  in the area on Friday in which a terrorist was killed. Jammu and Kashmir police recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

