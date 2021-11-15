Smartphone users’ alert: Remove these 7 apps from your phones

New Delhi: A cyber security firm named Kaspersky has issued an advisory for all Android smartphone users. The agency urged all to remove 7 Joker malware apps. These apps are capable of infiltrating smartphones and subscribing users to payment services without their permission.

The apps are – QRcode Scan, EmojiOne keyboard, Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper, Dazzling Keyboard, Volume Booster Loud Sound Equaliser, Super Hero Effect, and Classic Emoji Keyboard. As per the agency, more than 50,000 people have downloaded the EmojiOne Keyboard app.

The Google Play Store has removed these apps from their list. An expert working with Kaspersky urged all smartphone users not to download software from sources other than the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.