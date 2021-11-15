Teaser of ‘Prithviraj’ starring Akshay Kumar released

Mumbai: The teaser of upcoming historical film ‘Prithviraj’ was released. The film is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the title role in the film. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also play crucial roles in the film.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. She plays the role of Sanyogita in the film. The film is based on late poet Chand Bardai’s epic titled ‘Prithviraj Raso’ is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film bankrolled by Yash Raj Films will be released on January 21st, 2022.