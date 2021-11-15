Tecno Pop 5C launched with 2400 mAh Batter and 5MP rear camera

The new entry-level Tecno Pop 5C has been unveiled. The phone features a classic look with big bezels on the front and runs Android 10 (Go edition). It sports a single 5-megapixel rear camera that is housed in a rectangular module on the back followed by a flash. The Tecno Pop 5C is equipped with a 2,400mAh battery and 16GB of internal storage. The new smartphone will compete with the Tecno Pop 5P, which was released in August.

The price and availability of the new phone are yet to be revealed. The phone has been launched on the global website. Lake Blue and Dark Blue are the two colour options available.

On the software front, the Tecno Pop 5C is powered by Android 10 (Oreo) (Go edition) It has a 5-inch FWVGA display (480×584 pixels) equipped with an undisclosed processor and 1GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity is indicated as 16GB, with a MicroSD slot for expansion.

The Tecno Pop 5C comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. AI Face Beauty, HDR, Smile Shit, AI Sticker, and Bokeh mode are among the camera capabilities on the phone. It has a 2,400mAh battery and facial recognition capabilities. The phone weighs 150 gm and measures 145.20×74.05×9.85mm. G-sensor and proximity sensor are among the sensors onboard. Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, GPS, GSM, Nano-SIM, Micro-USB port, GPRS, FM, and other connectivity choices are available.

The box will include a charger, protective case, charging cord, and headset. The phone’s full specifications are yet to be revealed.