Tollywood actress Shalu Chourasiya robbed, attacked at Hyderabad KBR Park

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress and model Shalu Chourasiya was injured in an attack by an unidentified assailant near KBR Park in the tony Banjara Hills on Sunday night. The actress was attacked and her mobile phone snatched away when she was taking a stroll around the park at 8.30 p.m yesterday night. Shalu sustained injuries on her head and near her eye, and was taken to a private hospital.

Ms Chourasiya complained to the police that a man first threatened her to hand over her money and all valuables. When she resisted, he punched on her face and also tried to attack her with a rock. The assailant snatched her mobile phone and fled from the spot. Responding to the complaint by the actress, the Banjara Hills police registered a case under IPC 392 for committing robbery, and launched an investigation. They have scanned footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the assailant.

Shalu Chourasiya is known for acting in films such as O Pilla Nee Valla and Bhagya Nagara Veedullo Gammatthu. The sprawling KBR Park is often visited by celebrities, businessmen and political leaders for morning or evening walks. Incidents of chain snatching and robbery were reported around the park in the past too.