Amazon selling cannabis ? Under curry leaves guise ? Probe on…

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) must investigate reports that Amazon was being used to sell marijuana, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of the traders’ body, held a press conference in which she demanded an investigation by the NCB into reports about the alleged sale of marijuana through the E-commerce giant Amazon in Madhya Pradesh. The MP Police arrested two men with 20 kg of marijuana at a roadside eatery in Bhind district on Sunday. During their interrogation, the duo is believed to have told the police that they used Amazon to smuggle marijuana from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Latest media story about 1 crore worth Drugs ( Marijuana) sold on Amazon is extremely shocking and a huge threat to the nation. We demand an immediate NCB investigation into this report – @praveendel. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal @smritiirani @Suhelseth @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/nlnWZH4eJP — Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) November 14, 2021

The same platform had already been used to source one tonne (1,000 kg) of ganja in the last four months. Bhind DSP Manoj Kumar Singh told The New Indian Express that monetary transactions worth Rs 1.10 crore had taken place over the past four months. Singh told another publication that the duo are members of a ‘drug-selling gang’, adding that the police are also seeking ‘another four identified and six unidentified accused’ in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the mastermind of the racket smuggled marijuana through curry leaves into Bhind (MP), Agra (UP), Delhi, Gwalior (MP) and Kota (Rajasthan). Several local Amazon Inc executives were summoned by MP Police in connection with the case, according to a report. Amazon’s spokesperson said the company is investigating whether the seller in question is in compliance.