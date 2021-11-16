‘Every welfare state’s first responsibility’: SC slams Centre over delay in implementation of community kitchens

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday lashed out at the Central Government over the delay in the implementation of a scheme regarding the setting up of community kitchens across India to combat hunger. In response to a petition filed seeking the setting up of community kitchens across the country, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana noted that it is the first responsibility of every welfare state to provide food to people dying of hunger.

On October 27, the court had asked the Centre to come out with policy decisions on the scheme. During today’s hearing, the Bench expressed its displeasure over the affidavit of the Centre being filed by an Under Secretary instead of an official with the rank of Secretary from the Ministry of Food and Consumer affairs. The court was also unhappy that the affidavit did not mention that the Centre was ready to implement the scheme, and expressed doubt about the Centre’s intentions regarding the same.

‘We have doubt that you have any intention to implement the scheme. Your affidavit doesn’t indicate anywhere that you’re considering forming a scheme. That isn’t there. So far, you are only extracting information from states. You had to give suggestions on implementation of scheme, not just collect information like the Police. This is the last warning I’m going to give to the Government of India. Your Under Secretary filed the affidavit! Your responsible officer can’t file this affidavit? How many times we’ve said the responsible officer is supposed to file the affidavit’, the Chief Justice of India said. Justice Hima Kohli noted that the Government has filed a 17-page affidavit and there is ‘not a whisper’ of how to implement the scheme within it.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, who was appearing for the Centre, argued that there are already state government schemes in this regard and they should be given consideration. Attorney General KK Venugopal pointed out that a scheme could be worked out under the National Food Security Act, as the court insisted for the need of a scheme. The top court then gave the Centre one last chance to frame a scheme within three weeks in consultation with the states.

Advocate Ashima Mandla, who appeared for the petitioners stated that they has proposed a model in connection with the scheme and that it should be considered by the Centre. The bench then asked Centre to consider that model during the meetings between the Centre and the states. ‘Every welfare state’s first responsibility is to provide food to people dying due to hunger. If you want to take care of hunger, no constitution or law will say no. This is the first principle. Our aim is to curb immediate hunger issues and to protect people dying of hunger. We are not concerned with issues like international malnutrition index’, the CJI N V Ramana said.

Bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli were considering the PIL filed by social activists Anun Dhawan, Ishann Dhawan, and Kunjana Singh, which sought directions to all the states and Union Territories to formulate a scheme for community kitchens, in order to combat hunger and malnutrition. The petition had claimed that many children under the age of five die every day due to hunger and malnutrition. It also noted that this condition was violative of various fundamental rights, including the right to food and the life of citizens.