Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to be reopened from tomorrow: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the Central Government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday.

‘In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM Narendra Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community’, Union Home Minister tweeted.

‘The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji on November 19 and I am sure that PM Narendra Modi government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across the country’, Shah added.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The road became operational in 2019 and was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The reopening of Kartarpur will benifit thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan, as the alternate way via Attari-Wagah border requires a visa.