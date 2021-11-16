Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be awarded Karnataka Ratna Award: CM Bommai

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced that late actor Puneet Rajkumar to be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously. He will be the state’s tenth civilian laureate of the highest honour. Chief Minister Bommai made the announcement at the musical event ‘Puneeth namana’ organised by the film fraternity at Palace Grounds.

In order to protect over 2,000 people who attended the event, extensive security measures were taken. On this occasion, several songs and movie scenes from Puneeth’s films were sung and displayed. Puneeth’s friends and celebrities travelled from all across the country to attend the event which was not open to the general public.

According to Bommai, a memorial would be built for the late actor, similar to the one built for his father, Dr Rajkumar. At the ceremony, several political figures, including Siddaramaiah, were present.

As per Siddaramaiah, the late actor should be given the Padma Shri honour. Meanwhile, Tamil actor Vishal requested the family members to allow him to contribute and take care of the students Puneeth Rajkumar was sponsoring.

Many Sandalwood music directors produced particular songs for Puneeth, which were sung by well-known singers. During the event, family members and friends were spotted crying. The family said that another gathering dedicated to Puneeth’s fans would be held shortly.