Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members killed in accident

Five members of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning when their vehicle collided with a truck on Bihar’s National Highway number 333. The deceased people are late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family members. They were returning from Patna, where they attended the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh.

In a statement, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar confirmed the news, saying, ‘It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten people were returning from Patna’. Six people, including Sumo’s driver, were killed at the spot. The four injured have been shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Laljit Singh was the brother-in-law of Om Prakash Singh, a senior Haryana Police officer. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput. The others were identified as Baby Devi, Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar. Sushant died under mysterious circumstances on June 14th, 2020