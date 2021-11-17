Israeli pageant honours 86-year-old with ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ crown

On Tuesday, an 86-year-old great-grandmother was awarded ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ at an annual Israeli beauty competition which honours women who survived the horrors of Nazi genocide.

Ten candidates, ranging in age from 79 to 90, walked down the runway at a museum in Jerusalem, their hair and make-up done and their gowns adorned with sashes.

The contest, which was cancelled last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is said to bestow glamour and respect on a shrinking number of Jewish women whose youth was stolen during WWII but who carried on with a new life in Israel, the organizers said.

Salina Steinfeld, the winner on Tuesday, was also born in Romania, where she escaped Nazi attacks before moving to Israel in 1948. A woman born in Yugoslavia who survived the Rab concentration camp in modern-day Croatia was also among the other contestants.

In another view , some observers and survivors are concerned that the event would diminish the memory of the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.