At least 4 terrorists killed in separate encounters in Kulgam

Kulgam: At least four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in encounters with security forces on Wednesday. Separate encounters between terrorists and security forces took place in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam.

On Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate were killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from these terrorists, who were identified as Haider alias Bilal Bhai, a foreign Pakistani terrorist, and his associate Amir Ahmad.