Attention, rail passengers! Important announcement from Indian Railways on Ticket Bookings

There’s an important announcement for rail passengers from Indian Railways. In order to re-establish normal passenger services, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for six hours during the lean hours of the night until November 21, the ministry of railways announced on Sunday.

Here’s the tweet:

‘The activity will be performed starting from the intervening night of November 14 and 15 to the night of November 20 and 21, starting at 23:30 hours and ending at 0530 hrs’ the railways’ ministry had announced on Sunday. The ministry said that this move will enable the up-gradation of system data, new train numbers and other work.

Railways taking steps to normalise passenger service in phased manner.@PIB_India @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/xo4UFGnSqp — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) November 14, 2021

The railways ministry said:

‘Because a large quantity of historical (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data needs to be updated in all mail/express trains, this is being done in a series of precisely calibrated steps and performed throughout the night hours to minimize the impact on ticketing services’. Reservations, current bookings, and cancellations, among other things, will be impacted. Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services such as ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, and enquiry services, among others, will be unavailable during these six hours until November 21 as a result of this endeavour.

In addition, the ministry stated that all other inquiry services, including 139, will continue to operate normally. The railways will guarantee that trains are charted ahead of time to begin running during the affected times. Furthermore, the Indian Railways announced that the ‘special’ tag for mail and fast trains will be phased out and ticket costs will revert to pre-pandemic levels with immediate effect.

Please note that the Covid-related restrictions and curbs imposed in response to the global health panic caused by the coronavirus, such as temporary restrictions on concessions, bedrolls, and meal services, will remain in effect. Visit www.irctc.co.in for further information.