India is known for its rich culture and diversity. At a wedding in the south of the country, there was an amalgamation of Communist Party members. Marx, Lenin, and Ho Chi Minh were among the wedding guests of this elegant wedding. Their friend Engels was tying the knot. Despite this, none of them is from Germany, Russia, or Vietnam as people would generally assume when hearing those names.

The newspaper Mathrubhumi reports that while Engels and Lenin were brothers, Marx and Ho Chi Minh are the sons of a local activist. All of them were active members of the Communist Party. A similar event had occurred in June when Socialism married off in front of brothers Communism, Leninism, and Marxism.

The bride, P Mamata Banerjee, was also named after a female politician from the state of West Bengal. Back in 2011, she was responsible for ending decades of communist rule in the state. In Southern India, revolutionary names such as Stalin and Trotsky are extremely popular. Kerala has been ruled by the hammer and sickle for the last six decades. At the beginning of the Cold War, Kerala had an affinity for the Soviet Union.