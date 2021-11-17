Ind vs NZ 1st T20I: India beats New Zealand by 5 wickets

Jaipur: India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first T20I on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur to go one up in the three-match series. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for India scoring 62 runs in 40 balls and added 59 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored 48, felling just two-run short of his 25th fifty in the format.

India won chasing down the 165 runs score set by New Zealand, with just two balls to spare in the last-minute thriller game. In the first innings, Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he returned figures of 2/23 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped picked two wickets. The second T20I will be played at the JSCA Cricket Stadium in Ranchi on Friday.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 164/6 (Martin Guptill 70, Mark Chapman 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-23) vs India 166/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 62, Rohit Sharma 48; Trent Boult 2-31).