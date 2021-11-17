Made Delhi a ‘smog city’: BJP demands Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the AAP government over air pollution in the national capital, and accused that instead of making Delhi a world class city as he promised, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has turned it into a ‘smog city’.

‘If Kejriwal is unable to perform, he should immediately resign’, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told in a joint press conference with Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha- Ramvir Bidhuri. Gupta said that rising pollution level in Delhi is the ‘biggest failure’ of the Kejriwal government. ‘Instead of making Delhi a world class city as he claimed, Kejriwal has made it a smog city’, Gupta alleged.

‘The people of Delhi feel quite helpless’ now as pollution level is alarming and many are falling ill but Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party are busy in political tourism. The pollution level is so bad in the national capital that even the Supreme Court took it up seriously and admonished the Kejriwal government in no uncertain terms’, BJP leader stated.

Bidhuri said that the BJP has insisted stubble-burning is not the main reason for pollution. ‘About two days back, Karnal and Panipat in Haryana had AQI of 157 and 136 respectively, while in Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab it was 148 and 163 respectively. At the same time in Delhi, it was 720. This makes it clear Haryana and Punjab are just lame excuses’, the opposition leader added.

Also read: Air pollution: Delhi Govt presents three proposals to air quality management panel

Bidhuri claimed that there are three other reasons- poor public transport system, dust particles on roads and emission from industrial units. He said that these are major contributors to air pollution in Delhi.