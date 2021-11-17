Man who uploaded the first video on YouTube calls its decision to hide dislike count ‘stupid’

YouTube has stated that it would no longer display the dislike count on its videos in order to foster polite interactions between users and producers.

However, it appears that YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim is not a fan of the new upgrade, since he has changed the description of the first-ever video published on the streaming site, titled ‘Me at the Zoo’, to criticise the new news. The YouTube co-founder wrote: ‘When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again YouTube’.

Karim is a co-founder of YouTube and the first individual to upload a video to the site. When YouTube was sold to Google, he earned 137,443 shares of the company valued at roughly $64 million.

Jawed has already expressed his dissatisfaction with YouTube’s new features. He chastised the social media behemoth in 2013 for requiring a Google+ account to comment on videos on his channel.

YouTube, on the other hand, claims that the new upgrade would aid in the protection of tiny producers against hate attacks.

YouTube confirmed in a blog post that the dislike button would not be removed and viewers may still dislike any video. However, creators will be able to see the dislike count as private feedback, which will help prevent some public humiliation.

The social media behemoth opted to eliminate dislike numbers after research revealed a decrease in hostile behaviour toward tiny authors.