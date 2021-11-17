Oman ruler pardons 252 prisoners

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman pardoned 252 prisoners. The decision was taken as a goodwill gesture ahead of the country’s 51st National Day celebrations.

‘His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, issues his special pardon for 252 prison inmates, 84 of whom are foreigners, on the occasion of the 51st National Day, and in consideration of the families of these inmates’, said the Oman News Agency.

Also Read: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch services to Indian cities from next year

Oman celebrates National Day on November 18 to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650 and also to mark the marking the birth date of the late-ruler Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who passed away aged 79 at the beginning of last year. Oman celebrates the national day by conducting include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill.