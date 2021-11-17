One killed as multiple explosions rock Kabul

Kabul: One civilian was killed and six others including three women were injured in two blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan. One civilian was killed in a car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a Shi’ite Muslim majority area. The second blast took place at Karte 3 area.

No militant organization has claimed the responsibility of the attacks. But it is suspected that the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) is behind the attack. IS-K is fighting against the Taliban. The militants had intensified their attacks after Taliban’s return into power on August 15.

IS-K had recently launched several attacks targeting the Shi’ite Muslim minority in the country. More than 19 people were killed and 50 were injured in an attack at the National Military Hospital in Kabul recently.