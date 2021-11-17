Royal Saudi Air Defence destroys two drones

Riyadh: The Royal Arabian Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones targeting Khamis Mushait in the country. The drones were launched by Houthi rebels backed by Iran in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia killed more than 186 Houthi rebels in air strikes on Sirwah and Al-Bayda in Marib province, Yemen. The Coalition said that it had also destroyed 17 military vehicles of rebels.

The Houthi rebels launched a civil war against the government in Yemen in 2014 and captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. Arab coalition forces have interfered in the issue and are supporting the government forces. Till now, more than 100,000 civilians have been killed in the civil war.