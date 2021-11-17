TV channel debates causing more pollution than anybody: SC raps media

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the debates on TV news channels, accusing that they are causing more pollution than anybody with statements made in the court being taken out of context. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that everyone has their own agenda, and statements are taken out of context in these debates.

‘You want to use some issue, make us observe and then make it controversial, and then only blame games will remain. Debates on TV are creating more pollution than anybody. They don’t understand what is happening and what the issue is. Statements are taken out of context. Everyone has their own agenda. We can’t help and we can’t control. We are focussing on working out the solution’, the bench also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant observed.

The top court made these observations while hearing a petition regarding the air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas. The petition has been filed by environmental activist Aditya Dubey and a law student, Aman Banka, seeking directions to provide free stubble-removing machines to small and marginal farmers.

The oral remarks came as reply to the submission made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for the Delhi government. Singhvi argued in court that stubble burning was one of the main contributors of air pollution which needs to be addressed and referred to the Centre’s figures on the issue.