Twitter to no longer auto-refresh timelines on web with new tweets

Twitter has announced that it would no longer auto-refresh timelines on the web with new tweets, instead of allowing users to choose when they want to see new tweets. When a user’s timeline was routinely refreshed in the past, tweets would frequently disappear from view in the middle of a read.

According to the firm, users may now load fresh tweets whenever they want by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top of their timelines. ‘An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top’, Twitter Support tweeted.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

It’s also worth noting that when users open the Twitter iOS or Android applications, their timelines are not instantly refreshed. Instead, users may load fresh tweets by clicking the highlighted home button on the navigation bar.

Also Read: This feature in the iPadOS 15 lets users operate by eyes! Read on for details

After rolling out full-size image previews on mobile earlier this year, Twitter recently announced that image previews on the web will no longer be cropped automatically.

Now, images will display in full on Twitter for the web without any cropping. The images will appear just as they did when they were shot, instead of gambling on how they will appear in the timeline. Twitter has been trying to improve its platform and make its services more accessible, and these changes are part of that effort.