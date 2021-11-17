Vivo Y50t launched; SD 720G chipset, Triple cameras and much more:

The Vivo Y50t smartphone has been released in the Chinese market. The phone has a hole-punch display with a cutout in the top left corner. The bottom panel has a small bezel, while the back panel is shiny. The Vivo Y50t includes a triple rear camera arrangement, with the sensors arranged in a straight line one below the other. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and has a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The lone 8GB + 128GB storage option on the new Vivo Y50t costs CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 16,300). Secret Realm Black and Bihailan Blue are the two colour options for the phone. The Vivo Y50t is already on sale on the company’s website.

The phone is powered by OriginOS 1.0, which is based on Android 10. It comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. It has an Adreno 618 GPU and 8GB RAM and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The internal storage capacity is indicated as 128GB, with a microSD card slot for expansion (up to 1TB).

The Vivo Y50t features a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. 2x digital zoom, autofocus, and anti-shake video recording are all included on the rear camera. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.05 aperture on the front.

The Vivo Y50t has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It has a fingerprint sensor on the side. Dual-SIM (Nano), 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Micro USB port, and Wi-Fi are among the connectivity choices. It weighs 190 grammes and measures 162.05×76.61×8.46mm.