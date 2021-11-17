Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch services to Indian cities from next year

Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that it will launch commercial passenger flights to Indian cities from next year. The Abu Dhabi based low-budget air carrier said that it has applied for regulatory approvals to start flights to India.

‘We have all the approvals from the UAE side, and now we’re in the middle of the process of getting regulatory approvals from the subcontinent countries. It’s up to the destination markets to approve that. All the bilateral services agreements are in place. It is a matter of finalizing documentary and regulatory approvals, and then we are good to go there as well. We will see that happen sometime in 2022’, said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Air India Express announces free tickets to India from UAE: Know how to win

The airline has placed an order for 102 Airbus A321 aircraft, comprising 75 Airbus A321neo and 27 Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The airline launched in January 2021 is now operating flights to 33 destinations across the globe. It has also sought approval to start a bus service between Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates to ease connectivity for ease of its passengers.