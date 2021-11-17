Air India Express announces free tickets to India from UAE: Know how to win

Dubai: The budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express announced two free round-trip tickets to any destination in India. Only visitors who visit the Indian pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 are eligible to participate in the draw to win free tickets. The draw will be held once a month for three months – on December 2, January 1, and February 1.

Participants must have travelled on an Air India Express flight recently, and they can participate by presenting their boarding passes at the Air India kiosk at the India pavilion. Non-airline taxes are to be borne by the winners. The airline also said that the free tickets are non-transferable. The tickets are valid up to August 31, 2022.

Air India Express provides connectivity from 15 Indian cities to the UAE through 16 daily flights.