Bengal BJP MLA apologises to BSF officials for alleged derogatory statements by TMC MLAs

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF)’s South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata along with other 65 BJP MLAs, on Thursday. He apologised to the security force officers for the alleged derogatory language used by Trinamool Congress MLAs against the personnel.

‘Some TMC MLAs used abusive languages for BSF in the Assembly. So we have come here to apologize to BSF officers and thank them for their national service. The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 11 to extend the BSF jurisdiction is good news for West Bengal. The BSF always do sacrifices for the nation and protect the people’, Suvendu Adhikari was quoted by ANI. ‘We have also requested the IG to work more for the welfare of the people on the border’, he added.

Also read: Delhi Police arrests liquor-supplier turned ‘Baba’

The BJP leader further said that the decision has been taken with uniformity. ‘It has been done in Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan also, not only in West Bengal. The decision has been taken with uniformity’, he said. West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Union Government’s decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state. 63 assembly members, including from BJP opposed, while 112 members favoured the resolution.