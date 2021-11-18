Czech authorities to restrict access to public events to the unvaccinated

The authorities of the Czech Republic plan to ban unvaccinated people unvaccinated people access to public events and other services from Monday.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced on Wednesday that people who have not been vaccinated, and people who have not yet recovered from Covid-19 infection will be barred from public events.

The restrictions come after a spike in new infections in the country, recording 22479 cases on Tuesday.

Negative PCR tests will no longer be approved as qualification for participating in public events and services, Babis said in a statement. The restrictions are yet to be approved by the full cabinet on Thursday.