Dravid kick starts his role with a win; Ponting expresses ‘surprise’

Former Australian Captain Ricky Ponting revealed that he was surprised that Rahul Dravid took the head coach’s position of the Indian team. The statement came after Dravid’s coaching stint kick started with a win on Wednesday as Team India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series.

‘Actually, I’m surprised that Dravid has taken it up as well. There was a lot of chat about how happy he was in the Under-19 role he had. I’m not sure about his family life but I’m sure he has got young kids. So I’m surprised that he took it but as I said, the people I spoke to were sure they got the right person so they were probably able to get Dravid to do it’, Ponting on the Grade Cricketers Podcast.

The former Aussies skipper also revealed that he was approached with the Team India head coach offer, but he had to turn it down. ‘I had a couple of conversations with some people during the IPL about it (the head coach position). The people I spoke to were pretty hell-bent to find a way to make it work. The first thing I said was that I can’t give that much time, that means I can’t coach in the IPL’, Ponting said.

Also read: ‘Will continue to be best friends’: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello announce breakup

Ricky Ponting is currently serving as the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. His team had made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2021 season.