Flash floods and whirl wind hit Sicily, one dead

On Wednesday, a whirlwind killed a man and damaged property in southern Sicily, while severe rains flooded streets and forced schools to close.

Following a rare storm that flooded areas of western Sicily in late October, it was the second time in a month that the Mediterranean island was pummeled by extraordinarily harsh weather.

A whirlwind struck a man in his 50s as he left his residence early in the morning in Ragusa, the civil protection office reported. Wind had overturned a van and knocked out windows in residences, according to photographs from the area.

Several whirlwinds hit the region in the morning, while torrential rains caused flash floods in a number of towns.

Sicily hit 48.8 degrees Celsius in August, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe, and authorities say water temperatures around the island have been exceptionally warm this autumn.