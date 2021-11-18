Heavy rainfall: India Meteorological Department issues orange, yellow alerts in this state

Bangalore: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Karnataka for next four days. The national weather forecasting agency issued a yellow alert in 9 districts for November 19. The districts are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru. The IMD also issued an orange alert in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shimoga and Tumkuru districts for November 19.

The weather agency said that a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and it will cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by early November 19 and this is the reason for the heavy rainfall.

IMD said that the sea is expected to remain very rough over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours.