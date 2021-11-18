India re-elected to UNESCO for 2021-25 term

Paris: India was re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the term 2021-25. India got 164 votes. India was re-elected to Group IV of Asian and Pacific States which also include Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China.

The Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of UNESCO. Others are General Conference and the Secretariat. The Executive Board is elected by the General Conference. The Executive Board consists of 58 members with a four-year term of office.

The Executive Board act under the authority of the General Conference and General Conference examines the programme of work for the organization and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.