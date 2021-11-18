Emirates Airlines extends suspension of flights to this country

Dubai: Emirates Airlines extended the suspension of flights to and from Nigeria till November 30. The Dubai based air carrier said that passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled.

The airline also said in an advisory that passengers whose flights have been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions, don’t need to call the airline immediately for rebooking. They can simply hold on to their ticket and when flights resume, they can get in touch with the booking office or the airline to make new travel plans.

Earlier the airline had also extended the suspension of flights to and from Sudan.