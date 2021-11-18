Karan Johar teams up with Sidharth Malhotra for ‘Yodha’

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar will team up with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo are joining hands for a new movie titled ‘Yodha’.
The movie will be directed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. The film will be bankrolled by produced by Karan Johar for Dharma and Shashank Khaitan under his Mentor Disciple Films. Dharma Productions unveiled the first look of Yodha on social media.
In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Kapoor & Sons. Yodha will reportedly also star Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna.
After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – #Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/mkoreC1yqz
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 18, 2021
