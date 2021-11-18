Mahzooz Draw: Three expats including two Indian wins 100,000 UAE dirham

Dubai: Three expats including two Indians won 100,000 UAE dirham in the 51st weekly Mahzooz draw. Indian expats Nadeem and Abdusammed and Iraqi national Sinan are the lucky winners.

29 lucky winners shared the second prize of 1 million UAE dirham. They will take home 34,482 UAE dirham. The grand prize of Dh 10 million is still up for grabs.

The next week’s draw will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 9pm UAE time. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.