Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai share pictures from daughter Aaradhya’s birthday party with adorable notes

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrated their daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday in the Maldives on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a cute picture of Aaradhya, who is donned in a peach-coloured princess gown and wrote: ‘Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says you make the world a better place. We love you and god bless you always’.

Aishwarya also shared a few adorable pictures of them from the birthday party on Instagram and added, ‘My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya. YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY’.

A s soon as the post was shared, fans, followers including celebrities like Anupam Kher, Navya Nanda, Bipasha Basu dropped wishes on the comments section.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. According to reports, she will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Gulab Jamun,’ co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will next be seen in the film ‘Dasvi’, and ‘Bob Biswas’, which is based on the fictional character of the same name popularised in Vidya Balan’s 2012 smash hit film ‘Kahaani’.