Flooding in British Columbia leaves 18000 people stranded, some in remote mountains

On Thursday, emergency teams were still attempting to reach 18,000 people who had become stuck after floods and mudslides in the British Columbia wrecked roads, residences and bridges in what could be the most costly natural calamity in Canadian history.

Although receding floodwaters aided rescue attempts, the storm cut off entire towns on the Pacific Coast province and restricted access to the country’s major port in Vancouver, upsetting already strained global supply networks.

Premier John Horgan proclaimed a state of emergency and stated that the death toll would increase from the single confirmed fatality. Four more people are missing, according to the police.

Fuel shortages were reported in certain towns. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth stated that the government was considering importing fuel from the United States or neighbouring Alberta.

Bill Blair, the federal minister for emergency preparedness, said in Ottawa that river volumes were beginning to fall as the rain eased.

Shoppers cleared grocery aisles by panic buying amid the shortage of supplies due to the disturbed supply chains.