Man who had a huge appetite banned from all-you-can-eat restaurant in China

In China, an all-you-can-eat restaurant owner banned a man from eating too much after accusing him of overindulging. Food live-streamer Mr. Kang was recently banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha, central China, after eating an excessive amount of food at the venue, the BBC reported.

Kang reportedly consumed 1.5kg of pork trotters during his first visit to Changsha City’s Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet, he told Chinese news station Hunan TV, reports BBC. According to Mr. Kang, the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha discriminates against those with big appetites. ‘I can eat a lot. Is that a fault?’ He asked.

The owner of the restaurant said he had no choice but to ban Mr. Kang because of how much food he ate. ‘Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan. Even when he drinks soy milk, he can drink 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the pork trotters, he consumes the whole tray. To pick up prawns, people usually use tongs, but he uses a tray’, he explained. Apparently, the restaurant has banned all food streamers from its all-you-can-eat menu.

People are up in arms over the dispute on Chinese social media, which has gone viral on the platform Weibo, according to the BBC. Some have pity for the owner while others believe that the restaurant does not deserve to be marketed as ‘all you can eat’. The incident comes amid a wider crackdown by the Chinese government after President Xi Jinping recently called on people to prevent food waste. The Guardian reported that President Xi said in an August speech that waste was shameful and thriftiness was honorable.

As part of their ‘Operation Empty Plate’ campaign, local authorities introduced measures last year aimed at reducing waste, including urging food outlets to limit the number of dishes to one less than the number of diners in each group. The Chinese government officially adopted new laws against food waste in April, banning excessive leftovers, and banning mukbang videos – a popular Korean video genre that involves eating.