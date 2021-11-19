Slovakia to tighten Covid restrictions, PM declares lockdown for unvaccinated

n Slovakia on Thursday, following a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is overwhelming the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced that the government would implement tighter restrictions for people who have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

The country with a population of 5.5 million people, has seen a surge in cases in recent days, exceeding 8,000 new cases on Tuesday, and said earlier this week that it only had a limited number of intensive care beds available for Covid-19 patients.

Only people who have been vaccinated or who have had Covid-19 infection in the previous six months will be permitted to visit restaurants, shopping malls, non-essential goods stores, sporting activities and public events under the new guidelines.

The regulations, which go into effect on Monday and are expected to last for three weeks, are similar to those implemented this week in Austria.

