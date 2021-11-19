TN Rains: House collapses in Vellore, 9 including four kids killed

Vellore: Nine people, including four children and five women died after a residential building collapsed at Pernambut town in Vellore in Tamil Nadu on Friday morning. At least seven people were also injured in the incident.

Most of the areas in Vellore have been inundated since the past few days, due to incessant heavy rains. Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian informed that the building was old and weak and could not withstand the heavy rains. He added that due to the rains and subsequent inundation, some of the neighbours had also taken shelter in the house, which had collapsed, on Thursday night. The collector further said that the rescue operation has been completed, and those injured are undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and announced a solatium of Rs five lakh to be provided to each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the accident.