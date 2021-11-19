World’s cleanest river and it’s in India! Read on to know more

The breathtaking photograph of a crystal clean river from Meghalaya has captivated social media in amazement while the Yamuna river continues to suffer under poisonous froth and pollution. On November 16, the Ministry of Jal Shakti shared an aerial photo of the beautiful Umngot river from Shillong on Twitter.

The river water is so clear in this shot that even the pebbles and stones beneath the river are visible. The image is visually appealing for various reasons, including the fact that the boat looks to be gliding on air. There are five persons in the boat on the riverbed, which appears surreal because of the lack of waves. The shot has a relaxing greenish tone that many nature enthusiasts appreciate.

‘One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya’, the Ministry of Jal Shakti tweeted.

One of the cleanest rivers in the world. It is in India. River Umngot, 100 Kms from Shillong, in Meghalaya state. It seems as if the boat is in air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/pvVsSdrGQE — Ministry of Jal Shakti ?? #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) November 16, 2021

‘Don’t ad much otherwise so many people will go there and make this river as like Yamuna’, a Twitter user named Poorv Dharmapariveksh commented.

Also Read: Gandhi family, top leaders remember Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

Meanwhile, on November 9, the Delhi government sprayed water, used boats, and attempted to create a temporary barricade on the Yamuna river in an attempt to reduce foam. The endeavour was difficult for the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and the Revenue Department. The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that severe restrictions will be implemented after November 21 to enhance Delhi’s Air Quality Index.