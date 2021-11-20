Apple announces self service repair scheme for iPhones

Apple has made a move that could affect sales of electronic devices in a number of ways. The new service, called the Self-Service Repair Program, allows users to replace damaged parts of their phones, including batteries and displays, in case of damage. Apple says the plan is for those who have the courage to repair their devices themselves. With this, the original components will be available in the market. These can be purchased and delivered to a third-party repair centre.

Initially, parts of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models including display, battery and camera will be sold through Apple’s more than 5,000 official service providers and 2,800 free repair centres. The company said more parts will be available from next year. Then there are the components of MacBooks that run on Apple’s M1 processor. Initially, it will be available in the United States. However, the company says that it will reach many countries by 2022. It allows users to buy the most vulnerable parts like display, battery and camera. The phones also come with a repair manual to help users repair their phones safely all by themselves.