iPad saves father and daughter from a plane crash

Apple’s popular products such as the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch have saved the lives of many at crucial moments. Apple’s iPad saved the lives of a father and daughter in another accident a few days ago.

The single-engine Cessna 150 aircraft took off from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It later crashed but could not be located.

Pennsylvania State Police say the plane took off and disappeared within seconds. The plane was flown by a 55-year-old father with his 13-year-old daughter. After the plane went missing, the United States Air Force conducted a five-hour search with the Rescue Coordination Center. But nothing was found.

Meanwhile, after identifying the pilot, the police called his wife and informed her of the incident. Later paramedics found that her daughter had an iPad. Some iPads allow signals to be pinged. With the availability of this service, they were able to find out exactly where they landed. The couple was found to be in a pre-hypothermic condition with minor injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital.