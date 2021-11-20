‘ We don’t need to change anyone and will not let our people change’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that there is no need to convert anyone and everyone should work and move together to make India a ‘vishwa guru’. He also said that Indian society is diverse and has many gods and goddesses, but everyone has to be taken forward together, a process which is going on for centuries. He was addressing the concluding function of a three-day ‘Ghosh Shivir’ in Mungel, Chhattisgarh.

‘Only those who are weak are exploited. Swami Vivekananda had said weakness is sin. Power means to live in an organized manner. A person alone cannot be strong. In Kalyug, organisation is considered as power. We should take everyone together, we do not need to change anyone’, said Mohan Bhagwat.

Also Read: After Austria, Germany to impose lockdown as Covid cases surge

He also said that anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country. The RSS chief also emphasized that Hindus are descendants of saints and consider the whole world as family. The Hindu sect makes good human beings without changing anyone’s worship system.

The religion of the country is truth. Truth always wins and the ancient Indian sages attained the truth. They spread knowledge and concepts like mathematics and Ayurveda without trying to change anyone’s identity, said Mohan Bhagwat.