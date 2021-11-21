73-run win in 3rd T20I; Team India clean sweeps series against NZ

Kolkata: Team India grabbed yet another comprehensive victory over New Zealand in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. With this win, India pulled off a clean-sweep over the Kiwis in the three match series.

India, after winning toss and opting to bat first, had put up 184 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored for Team India with his 56-run knock. Rohit added 69 runs with Ishan Kishan (29) for the first wicket. Later, Shreyas Iyer (25), Deepak Chahar (21*), Venkatesh Iyer (20) (and Harshal Patel (18) played good cameos with the bat and guided India to a strong score.

Also read: Neeraj Madhav hits trending list again; ‘Panipali-2’ goes viral

Chasing a target of 185, New Zealand were bowled out for 111 with Martin Guptill top-scoring with a fine 36-ball 51. New Zealand got off to a horrid start as Axar Patel took the first three wickets inside five overs. Daryl Mitchell (5), Mark Chapman (0) and Glenn Phillips (0) all failed to leave a mark with the bat and the visitors were reduced to 30/3. Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert then got together at the crease and the duo retrieved the innings for the visitors.

Brief Scores: India 184/7 (Rohit Sharma 56, Ishan Kishan 29; Mitchell Santner 3-27) vs New Zealand 111 all out (Martin Guptill 51, Tim Seifert 17; Axar Patel 3-9).