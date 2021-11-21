75 illegal immigrants drown off Libyan coast

Tripoli: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than 75 illegal immigrants have drowned at sea off the coast of western Libya. 15 people were rescued by fishermen. The immigrants were trying to enter Europe illegally.

IOM updated that more than 1300 Illegal immigrants died in Libya this year. Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had rescued 300 illegal immigrants. So far this year, a total of 29,427 illegal immigrants were rescued by the UN agency.

Also Read: Houthi movement in Yemen says that Saudi Arabian cities are attacked!

Libya is the major transit point of illegal immigrants to Europe.