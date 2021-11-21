‘Don’t just chant Jai Shri Ram, try to be more like him’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday advised people that they should not only chant Jai Shri Ram, but should also try to become more like Lord Ram. Bhagwat made the statement while addressing a gathering at Sant Ishwar Samman at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi where people from different sections of the society, who have served the country selflessly, were honoured.

‘Nowadays, we raise the slogan of Jai Shri Ram enthusiastically. There is nothing wrong in it but we should also follow the path shown by Lord Ram. Following Lord Ram’s ideals gives people the courage to walk forward. Such people exist and are like us in appearance. They are not supernatural. They do not expect any form of cash or kind. They just do their work silently’, Bhagwat said.

Citing an excerpt from Ramayana, the RSS chief said, ‘Just like Lord Ram’s brother Bharat loved him, many common men, in today’s times, finds it difficult to love their brothers in such a way. Such people should learn from Lord Ram’s life’. Bhagwat also lauded the great men who served the country, and said that India has produced more great men in the past 200 years, than the whole world has produced.