India Vs New Zealand T20I Match: State government eases restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles

Kolkata: The West Bengal government relaxed the restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles for two hours on Sunday. The relaxation was announced due to the third T-20 international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

As per the new order, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am shall be relaxed for 2 hours from 11 pm of November 21 to 1 am of November 22.

Meanwhile,725 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally increased to 16,09,118, while the death toll went up to 19,376. The daily test positivity rate is at 2.01%.