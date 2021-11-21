Iran’s Mahan Air repels Cyber Attack, claims state media

Iranian state media said on Sunday that a cyber-attack against Iranian private airline Mahan Air had been repelled, adding that the airliner’s flight schedule had not been affected by the hack.

The carrier, which was placed on a no-fly list by the US in 2011 because of its support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, claimed in a statement that it had previously suffered similar attacks and that its ‘internal system’ had been targeted.

‘Our international and domestic flights are running on time with no delays,’ Amirhossein Zolanvari, the airline’s public relations director, told state television.

Iran is on high alert for online attacks, which Tehran has previously blamed on its arch-enemies: the United States and Israel. Meanwhile, the US and other Western countries accuse Iran of attempting to disrupt and breach into their networks.

Iran has been the target of a number of cyber-attacks in the past, including one last month that that affected the sale of massively subsidised gasoline across the country.

The website of Iran’s transport ministry was taken down in July due to a ‘cyber disruption,’ according to official media, which caused train services to be delayed.