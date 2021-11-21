Kisan Morcha pushes further demands on the wake of victory – Read on for details

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) held meeting at Delhi’s Singhu border on Sunday to discuss the future course of action on farmers’ protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold another meeting on November 27 to decide further actions while the planned march to Parliament by farmers on November 29 will go ahead as per the decision of farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal.

As the government has agreed to withdraw the laws, the focus of farmer unions has now shifted to a demand on the enforcement of a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP). The farmers also demand compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers’ protests and withdrawal of cases registered against them. Addressing a press conference at Singhu border following a meeting, Rajewal said, ‘We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM’s pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to the Parliament on November 29’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.