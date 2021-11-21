‘Spreading communal hatred’: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara panel urges President to withdraw Kangana’s Padma Shri

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, appealing to withdraw the Padma Shri conferred to actress Kangana Ranaut for ‘spreading communal hatred’ and targeting Sikh community.

‘Kangana Ranaut has been brewing controversies one after another and she is once again trying to spread communal hatred against protesting farmers particularly Sikhs, DSGMC wrote. They also alleged that the actress is intentionally ‘provoking Sikhs’ with references to the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Kangana in her recent social media post lauded former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi saying that she took decisive action against ‘Khalistanis’. Kangana Ranaut claimed that Indira Gandhi crushed ‘Khalistanis’ like mosquitoes at the cost of her life, even though she caused ‘suffering’ to the nation. Along with this post, the DSGMC also pointed out an older incident where she called the mother of a farmer protesting on Singhu Border, and insulted her saying that the old lady was protesting for just Rs 100.

‘Recently, she insulted the whole nation, the great freedom fighters (Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad etc.) by saying that India got freedom in alms’, the letter added. Yesterday, Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a police complaint against Kangana Ranaut accusing her of ‘hateful remarks’.